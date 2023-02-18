Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $483.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $651.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

