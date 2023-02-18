Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.32 and a 200-day moving average of $298.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

