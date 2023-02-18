Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $6.16 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,667 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

