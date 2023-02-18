Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,120 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after buying an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,465,000 after buying an additional 194,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

