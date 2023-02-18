Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,915 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 133.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

