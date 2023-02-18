Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,748 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $211.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

