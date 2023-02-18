Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,904 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

