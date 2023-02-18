Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,021 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

