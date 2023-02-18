Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 127,980 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,980 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.