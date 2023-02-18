Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

