Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,838 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

