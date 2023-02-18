Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $106.74 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

