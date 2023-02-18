International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,538 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

