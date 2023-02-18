Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

