IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Kevin C. Knightly Sells 4,446 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

