iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

