iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 322,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 271,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

