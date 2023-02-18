iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,630,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.