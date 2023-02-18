iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,744,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.