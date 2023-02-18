Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

