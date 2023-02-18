Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $16,657,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $250.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.26.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

