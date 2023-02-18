Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $73.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

