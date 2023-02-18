Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $73.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
