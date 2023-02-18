Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.