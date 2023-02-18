King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,956 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.