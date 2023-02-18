King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $104.18 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

