King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 41.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,600 ($43.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

