King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 433 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,811,000 after buying an additional 342,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $636,001,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

