King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.59% of Graham worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 29.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Graham Price Performance

GHM stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $143.21 million, a P/E ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.