King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,687 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 360.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 852.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

