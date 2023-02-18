King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 368,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $39.03 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

