King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Five Below Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.48. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.