King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $314,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Align Technology by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $316.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.90. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $513.12.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

