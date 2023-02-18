King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,935 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repay were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Repay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Repay Price Performance

Repay Profile

Repay stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.