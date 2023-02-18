King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $792,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.