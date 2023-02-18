King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $926,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 5,833.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CCK opened at $86.78 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

