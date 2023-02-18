King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,622 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

