King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $172.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.31.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

