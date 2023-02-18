King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

