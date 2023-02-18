King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,645,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after acquiring an additional 892,402 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 903,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 841,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $90.10 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

