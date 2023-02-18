King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

