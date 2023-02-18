King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 291 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.31.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

