King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.60. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

