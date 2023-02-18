Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

