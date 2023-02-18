Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €147.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($109.68) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Krones stock opened at €110.00 ($118.28) on Friday. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($72.58) and a 1 year high of €110.40 ($118.71). The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.84.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

