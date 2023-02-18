Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

