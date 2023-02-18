Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 19,574 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Mark Jon Nelson sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $23,823.24.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.