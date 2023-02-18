Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.66 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $248,166. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.