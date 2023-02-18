M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,145 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

