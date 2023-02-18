Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Up 1.8 %

MTEX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

