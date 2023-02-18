Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

